Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/20)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-4 in an 8-3 loss to the Angels. The Holly Hill native is batting .262 with 13 HR's and 31 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-3 with a double (8), a walk, a run scored and a K in a 6-1 loss to Texas. The Stratford alum is batting .300 with 20 HR's and 46 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-5 with an RBI in a 12-3 win over Miami. The Stratford alum is batting .249 with 6 HR's and 27 RBI

AAA

International League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not pitch in a 3-2 loss to Columbus. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 18 K's in 21.1 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - No game. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .235 with 4 HR's and 14 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Pitched 2.1 innings giving up 2 hits, 0 runs with 3 K's in a 6-0 win over Florida. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 4.26 ERA and 14 K's in 12.2 innings.