Colleton Co. deputies investigating deadly shooting

Colleton County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Walterboro Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 440 block of Deloach Ave. just before 9 p.m.

According to Lt. Tyger Benton, a man was found suffering a gunshot wound at that location. The victim was later confirmed deceased by medical personnel.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, contact the Colleton County Sheriff's Office (843) 549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

