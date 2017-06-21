Reward offered in deadly Walterboro shooting

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest after a man was shot and killed in Walterboro Tuesday night.

Colleton County deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 440 block of Deloach Avenue just before 9 p.m. to find a man lying at the front door of a home with an apparent gunshot wound, according to Lt. Tyger Benton.

The victim was later confirmed deceased by medical personnel.

Sheriff R. A. Strickland is offering a $2,500 to anyone who has information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff's Office 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

