Public input needed on Lowcountry traffic problems

The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) is currently developing the region’s 2040 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) – and the agency is seeking public input in doing so.



The federally mandated LRTP is a multimodal plan that sets priorities for spending federal funds on transportation projects in the region over the next 25 years. This includes highways, roads, bridges, transit facilities and service, bicycle and pedestrian routes and related enhancements.



BCDCOG will hold three project symposiums, providing the public a chance to participate in collaborative activities and share input on how transportation can be improved for the future.

Information gathered at the meetings will be used to develop LRTP priorities.



Symposium Locations and Times

June 19

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Stern Ballroom, College of Charleston

71 George St. Charleston



June 21

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

SC Research Association

315 Sigma Dr. Summerville



June 21

Noon – 2 p.m.

Goodwill Industries Board Room

2150 Eagle Dr. North Charleston (Behind store at 6603 Rivers Ave.)



You can also give your input online here.



The LRTP – overseen by the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) called the Charleston Area Transportation Study (CHATS) – is the community’s overarching guide to the development of a regional transportation system that meets the current and future mobility needs of the region’s residents. This plan covers all modes of transport including automobile, transit, bicycle, pedestrian, railroad, freight, and intermodal movements. Typically updated every five years, the policy document outlines strategies and actions for addressing transportation issues and needs in the Charleston area.



“The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester region will continue to experience growth and development, tourism and an expanding level of port activity, which will

contribute to higher levels of traffic congestion without prioritized transportation improvements,” said BCDCOG Planning Director Kathryn Basha. “In addition, projected urban growth patterns and suburban residential development can have a significant impact on the area’s mobility unless coordinated with underlying transportation network. Therefore having a comprehensive, long-range plan in place is critical in addressing those issues.”



The final LRTP document is expected to be complete by January 2018.



Learn more here.

