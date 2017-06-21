TUNE IN NOW: Colleton Co. deputies investigating deadly shooting; Public input needed on Lowcountry traffic problems

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. Colleton Co. deputies investigating deadly shooting
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 440 block of Deloach Ave. just before 9 p.m. According to Lt. Tyger Benton, a man was found suffering a gunshot wound at that location. Read more.
2. Public input needed on Lowcountry traffic problems
The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) is currently developing the region’s 2040 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) – and the agency is seeking public input in doing so. Read more.
3. Republican Handel wins Georgia race, thanks Donald Trump
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Read more.
Wednesday —The first official day of summer — will probably be the coolest day the Lowcountry will see for quite some time thanks to rain and clouds loosely connected with Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
The City of Charleston will not hire an outside firm to audit the Charleston Police Department despite a lot of support at Tuesday night's City Council meeting to do so.More >>
The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) is currently developing the region’s 2040 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) – and the agency is seeking public input in doing so.More >>
Cougars baseball coach being investigated for abusive behaviorMore >>
