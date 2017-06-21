Rain and clouds to make the Lowcountry's first day of summer a cooler one

Wednesday — the first official day of summer — will probably be the coolest day the Lowcountry will see for quite some time thanks to rain and clouds loosely connected with Tropical Storm Cindy.

Located about 170 miles south of Morgan City, LA, and 225 miles southeast of Galveston, TX, TS Cindy is expected to be nowhere near the Lowcountry when it moves inland this week, but we should still see the occasional downpour.

Meteorologist Joey Sovine says parts of the Lowcountry should anticipate a wet morning commute, clouds and scattered showers throughout the day Wednesday.

Temperatures will reach the low 80s by lunchtime.

Rainfall of six to 12 inches is expected in coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

