Man seriously injured in Summerville shooting

A man is in critical condition after an early-morning shooting in the Brownsville area of Summerville.

Lt. Nick Santana, spokesman for the Summerville Police Department, says officers responded to an address on West 2nd North Street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday to find a man suffering a gunshot wound in his home.

"He is being treated at a local hospital and his condition is considered critical," Santana said. "This is still an active investigation."

No arrests have been made.

