Attorney Joe Cunningham announces bid to unseat Mark Sanford

A man is in critical condition after an early-morning shooting in the Brownsville area of Summerville.More >>
A man is in critical condition after an early-morning shooting in the Brownsville area of Summerville.More >>
Colleton County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Walterboro Tuesday night.More >>
Colleton County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Walterboro Tuesday night.More >>
Police say the pedestrian struck by a vehicle in West Ashley Tuesday night has died of his injuries, police say.More >>
Police say the pedestrian struck by a vehicle in West Ashley Tuesday night has died of his injuries, police say.More >>
A Charleston attorney is looking to represent South Carolina’s first congressional district, a seat currently held by Republican Mark Sanford.More >>
A Charleston attorney is looking to represent South Carolina’s first congressional district, a seat currently held by Republican Mark Sanford.More >>
Wednesday —The first official day of summer — will probably be the coolest day the Lowcountry will see for quite some time thanks to rain and clouds loosely connected with Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
Wednesday —The first official day of summer — will probably be the coolest day the Lowcountry will see for quite some time thanks to rain and clouds loosely connected with Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>