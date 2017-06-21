Attorney Joe Cunningham announces bid to unseat Mark Sanford

A Charleston attorney is looking to represent South Carolina’s first congressional district, a seat currently held by Republican Mark Sanford.

Joe Cunningham of West Ashley announced his plan to bid for a Democratic nomination Wednesday, saying Washington doesn't work.

“It has been failing us for a very long time and we can no longer rely on the same old career politicians who caused the problems to now fix them," Cunningham says in a news release. "I’m running for Congress for every person in the Lowcountry who feels like they’ve been left behind and for anyone who is tired of the dysfunction in Washington. It’s time for new leadership that will bring people together and focus on getting things done for South Carolina.”

“The youngest of 5 brothers, Cunningham has prosecuted criminals and pursued justice on behalf of those who have been taken advantage of,” the news release states. “Before becoming an attorney, he worked as an ocean engineer, ensuring coastal development did not hurt the environment.”

“The Lowcountry deserves a congressman who will be a check on Donald Trump, unlike Mark Sanford who votes with him nearly 90% of the time," Cunningham adds. "I have no political debts to pay and my decisions will be made with one and only one consideration in mind - what’s best for the lives of my neighbors in the Lowcountry.”

South Carolina’s first congressional district runs along the Lowcountry coast, including parts of Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley, Colleton and Beaufort counties.

