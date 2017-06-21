Quantcast

SCDNR investigating whether protected shark species were kept in Edisto tournament

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed it is investigating claims of protected shark species being kept after a shark tournament earlier this month.

Shortly after a June 11 shark tournament on Edisto Island, SCDNR began receiving reports prohibited species of sharks may have been among the animals harvested, spokesperson Erin Weeks said.

It is illegal to possess the following species of sharks, according to the SCDNR website

  • Atlantic Angel
  • Basking
  • Bignose
  • Dusky
  • Galapagos
  • Longfin Mako
  • Narrowtooth
  • Night
  • Caribbean Reef
  • Sandbar
  • Sevengill
  • Caribbean Sharpnose
  • Silky
  • Bigeye Sixgill
  • Sixgill
  • Smalltail
  • Bigeye Thresher
  • Bigeye Sand Tiger
  • Sand Tiger
  • Whale
  • White

"Prohibited shark species are illegal to possess and must be released immediately if hooked," Weeks said.

There are bag and size limits for several other breeds of sharks, the site states.

Weeks could not comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

