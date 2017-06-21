SCDNR investigating whether protected shark species were kept in Edisto tournament

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed it is investigating claims of protected shark species being kept after a shark tournament earlier this month.

We are working with @NOAA to investigate the case of the sharks that were killed at the Edisto tournament. Details will be released soon. ?? — SCDNR (@SCDNR) June 21, 2017

Shortly after a June 11 shark tournament on Edisto Island, SCDNR began receiving reports prohibited species of sharks may have been among the animals harvested, spokesperson Erin Weeks said.

It is illegal to possess the following species of sharks, according to the SCDNR website:

Atlantic Angel

Basking

Bignose

Dusky

Galapagos

Longfin Mako

Narrowtooth

Night

Caribbean Reef

Sandbar

Sevengill

Caribbean Sharpnose

Silky

Bigeye Sixgill

Sixgill

Smalltail

Bigeye Thresher

Bigeye Sand Tiger

Sand Tiger

Whale

White

"Prohibited shark species are illegal to possess and must be released immediately if hooked," Weeks said.

There are bag and size limits for several other breeds of sharks, the site states.

Weeks could not comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

