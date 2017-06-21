Downtown Charleston streets reopen following flooding

A number of downtown Charleston streets have reopened after they had closed due to flooding earlier on Wednesday.

Charleston police say South Market, North Market and Washington Street are now open to traffic.

A flood advisory has since expired.

Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the first official day of summer would probably be the coolest day the Lowcountry will see for quite some time thanks to rain and clouds loosely connected with Tropical Storm Cindy.

45 minutes of heavy rain and we have a road closure Downtown! Rain should calm down soon! #chswx https://t.co/PgnC1SuYWF — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) June 21, 2017

