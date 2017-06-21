FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood advisory issued for downtown Charleston

A flood advisory has been issued for downtown Charleston and some road closures have been announced as the Lowcountry continues to see scattered showers Wednesday.

The advisory has been set to expire at 2 p.m.

South Market Street is closed, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis. North Market from Concord to Meeting and Washington from Laurens to Society are also closed.

Wednesday morning, Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the first official day of summer would probably be the coolest day the Lowcountry will see for quite some time thanks to rain and clouds loosely connected with Tropical Storm Cindy.

45 minutes of heavy rain and we have a road closure Downtown! Rain should calm down soon! #chswx https://t.co/PgnC1SuYWF — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) June 21, 2017

Any additional road closures will be posted here.

