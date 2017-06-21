Brady Center encourages parents to secure guns at home

The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence is urging parents and caregivers to secure guns in their homes.



The Charleston chapter of the Brady organization held a news conference Wednesday morning to emphasize the dangers of unlocked guns at home.

The organization says 80 percent of accidental gun deaths Involve kids 15 and under at home.



"It's something you almost can't believe to see, it's unbelievable, tears families apart and it's just completely preventable," Dr. Elizabeth Mack of the American Academy of Pediatrics said.



The Brady campaign designated Wednesday as ASK Day which stands for Asking Saves Kids.



The idea is to ask parents and caregivers if they have unsecured guns at home when a child visits.



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.