Sangaree traffic stop leads to trio's arrest for guns, drugs

Berkeley County investigators say a traffic stop in Sangaree led to the arrest of three people after guns and drugs were found.

The incident happened on Tuesday when BCSO detectives and the US Marshals Task Force were conducting investigations in the Sangaree area.

During this time, they stopped a Ford Explorer which was determined to be the same vehicle that was involved in a pursuit by the Highway Patrol on Monday.

Deputies say they observed a man in the rear of the SUV hand an item over to a woman in the front seat. The driver of the SUV was identified as Robert Dale Bumgarner who was currently wanted for eight bench warrants.

"During the stop, an inventory of the vehicle was conducted for documentation purposes," BCSO officials said.

Investigators found a Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm handgun, whose serial number was obliterated, from the center console.

"Officers were able to eventually obtain the serial number and it was determined that the pistol had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle at a Summerville address in late May 2017," BCSO officials said.

Deputies say there was also a Glock Model 23 handgun that was recovered from the front passenger floorboard.

"It was found to be the item that the rear passenger, Ahmad Jenkins, handed to front passenger, Roxanne Clark, at the time of the stop," BCSO officials said."Jenkins, claimed ownership of the Glock pistol. He was also in possession of an amount of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, heroin and an unknown substance that will be sent to SLED's lab for identification."

“Cases like this one area a reminder that no car stop is routine, each stop traffic stop is unique and a deputy’s job is never done. I am thankful that we got two guns out of the hands of criminals and that they are facing some serious criminal charges,” Sheriff Duane Lewis stated.

The three were locked up at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Bumgarner, 22, of Goose Creek is charged with possession of a firearm by a fugitive, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number, driving under suspension and possession of a stolen Firearm.

Jenkins, 31, also of Goose Creek was charged with possession of methamphetamine for distribution, second-offense possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of heroin.

Clark, 26, of Holly Hill was charged with possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carry of a firearm.

"Clark's probation officer was also made aware of her arrest and charges," BCSO officials said.

Bumgarner was also served with the following outstanding Bench Warrants – Grand Larceny $2,000 to 10,000, Possession of a stolen Motor Vehicle $2,000 to $10,000, Malicious Injury to personal Property over $10,0000, Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Criminal Conspiracy, Grand Larceny over $10,000 and (2) two counts of Grand Larceny less than $10,000.

