Radebaugh adds Butters to coaching staff

Charleston Southern head men’s basketball coach Barclay Radebaugh announced on Wednesday the promotion of Thomas Butters to an assistant coaching spot on the Bucs’ staff. Butters has served as CSU’s Director of Basketball Operations for the last two years, and was video coordinator for the 2014-15 team that captured the Big South Conference regular season championship.

Butters’ impact has been widespread since he joined CSU in September 2014. Over the last three seasons, he spearheaded the Bucs’ video scouting efforts, aided in player development and worked on all facets of the program in his operations role. Radebaugh is thrilled to see Butters earn this opportunity.

“I am extremely excited about promoting Thomas Butters from our Director of Basketball Operations position to an assistant coaching position,” Radebaugh said. “Tee has been an integral part of our program for three years. His character, work ethic, relationship skills and huge energy have been a big asset to our basketball family.”

Butters will work under Radebaugh and team with Associate Head Coach BJ McKie and Assistant Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Ahmad Smith, each of whom enters their seventh season at CSU.

“I am thankful to Coach Radebaugh for this opportunity and feel extremely blessed,” Butters said. “I’ve grown a lot through working with Coach and Ahmad and BJ, and look forward to helping this program succeed by finding future Buccaneers and coaching on the floor.”

The 2011 Clemson University graduate spent five years as a student manager and graduate assistant for the Tigers before coming to CSU. In his first season with the Bucs, Butters was part of a staff that directed CSU to the winningest regular season in program history and a spot in the National Invitation Tournament.

Radebaugh is eager to see Butters develop further as he takes on new responsibilities.

“Tee is more than ready to assume this very important role,” Radebaugh said. “I believe that Tee will easily be able to transition to new recruiting and on the floor duties. He will be a great representative of CSU and our basketball program on the road recruiting, and his relationship skills and confidence will be attractive to future recruits.”

“Tee should be an inspiration to every young coach,” Radebaugh continued. “This is his second promotion on our staff. He came to CSU as our video coordinator, was promoted to D.O.B.O. and now to assistant coach. Tee put his head down and worked, operated with enthusiasm, is very loyal and is a good chemistry guy on our staff. Tee made my decision very easy. Hard work and enthusiasm pay off.”



