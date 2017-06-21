Summerville man arrested on child pornography charges

A 51-year-old Berkeley County man is facing multiple child porn charges.

Joseph Wheeler McGowan faces 16 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.

Investigators say McGowan distributed and possessed images of child pornography.

He was arrested Monday, officials said.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations assisted.

Each count is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment upon conviction.

