Police identify suspect wanted for shooting woman in N. Charleston

Investigators have identified a suspect wanted for shooting a woman in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are searching for 29-year-old Lavar Terelle Walker of North Charleston.

At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 2900 block of Lexington Avenue for a shooting.

Dispatch officials told officers that a man just shot his girlfriend.

When the responding officer arrived, he found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was lying on the ground near a vehicle.

The victim was then transported to MUSC.

NCPD, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, fire and EMS responded to the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts should contact NCPD at 843-554-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

