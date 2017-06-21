New train,bus station in N. Charleston could open in summer of 2018

A new train and bus station in North Charleston could be up and running by summer of 2018.

Officials say the station has been in the works for more than a decade. It's going to be built near the current Amtrak station on Gaynor Avenue.

The station also will replace the Greyhound bus terminal on Dorchester Road.

The City of North Charleston had to delay the $12.5 million project because the budget was about two million dollars short.

Most of the funding is coming from the federal government. CARTA must come up with local matching funds.

On Wednesday afternoon, the CARTA board got the news that the money is now available.

"Through. hard work and budget tightening here at CARTA we have found the two million dollars. We are going to go into that project, find it, ready to go without borrowing another dime," CARTA board chairman Mike Seekings said.

The CARTA board also got an update on another major transportation project, a proposed bus rapid transit system.

The buses would run a 23 mile route with 18 stops from Summerville to downtown Charleston.

The project manager says if all goes according to plan, work on creating a dedicated lane for the buses could start in the year 2022 or 2023 with completion in 2025.

"We've been going through the long range transportation planning meetings this week and transit has been a topic across the region," Sharon Hollis said.

They are two projects officials say are vital for a growing population.

"People need to know that we are committed bringing public transit to the Lowcountry for now and in the future," Seekings said.

Officials expect ground to be broken for the new station in the next 60 days.

Tenants will include Amtrak, CARTA and Southeastern Stages Bus Company.

