RiverDogs apologize for treatment of Tim Tebow

The Charleston RiverDogs are apologizing for their treatment of Columbia Fireflies outfielder and former NFL and college football standout Tim Tebow.

The Fireflies played three games last weekend in Charleston.

RiverDogs general manager Dave Echols issued an apology.

On Friday in the first game for Tebow and the Fireflies in Charleston, the RiversDogs took several jabs at the Heisman Trophy winner playing his first full season of pro baseball.