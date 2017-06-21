US Marshals arrest Adams Run man for Lowcountry murder

Authorities investigating the murder in May. (Source: Live 5 News)

Authorities investigating the murder in May. (Source: Live 5 News)

Authorities have arrested a Lowcountry man accused of a murder in Charleston County.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office say 30-year-old Darnell Lamar Eddington of Adams Run was arrested at his home on Penny Creek Road by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Eddington was wanted in the murder of Kenneth Dent who was shot at a home on Jupiter Hill Road in Adams Run.

He was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

On May 3, deputies responded to a Jupiter Hill Road address in reference to suspicious calls indicating a dead body was at the residence.

When deputies arrived with the homeowner they located a man's body behind the home.

"Through the investigation it was determined that the man, 26 year old Kenneth Dent, died as a result of a gunshot wound," CCSO officials said.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw a sawed off shotgun in Eddington’s hands before the shooting and saw Eddington with blood on his shoes coming from the area where the victim was located.

"Eddington threatened the witnesses with harm if they told anyone what they saw or heard," CCSO officials said.

Eddington will have a bond hearing Thursday at 10 a.m.

"The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the public’s help with tips on the investigation and arrest of Eddington," CCSO officials said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.