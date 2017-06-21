NASA to broadcast coverage of solar eclipse at College of Charleston

NASA will be broadcasting nationwide coverage of the summer solar eclipse live from the College of Charleston.

College officials said the broadcast will be streamed on NASA TV and public broadcasting stations across the nation beginning at 1 p.m. on Aug. 21.

"The NASA broadcast will be part of the College’s eclipse viewing celebration on Rivers Green behind Addlestone Library from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. that day," CofC officials said.

This will be the first time in 99 years that a total eclipse of the sun will be visible across the United States.

“The College is so thrilled to have NASA broadcasting from our campus during the upcoming total solar eclipse,” said College of Charleston President Glenn F. McConnell ’69. “This will be a once-in-a-lifetime event that our students, faculty, and staff will remember for the rest of their lives. To be able to share this moment with NASA specialists not only adds to the significance of the occasion, but deeply enriches the student experience we provide at the College.”

The eclipse will begin in Oregon and end off the coast of Charleston.

A press release states over the course of 100 minutes, 14 states across the United States will experience more than two minutes of darkness in the middle of the day. Additionally, a partial eclipse will be viewable across all of North America.

"The eclipse is expected to be visible in Lowcountry skies beginning at about 1:16 p.m., with the total eclipse visible at about 2:46 p.m., depending on location," CofC officials said."The lunar shadow will leave the area at 4:09 p.m."

"As part of the campus eclipse celebration for students, faculty and staff, the College will provide free CofC-branded eclipse viewing glasses. The event will also include music, games, food and other activities. College of Charleston physics and astronomy professor Jon Hakkila will be on site to explain the science of a solar eclipse and answer questions."

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.