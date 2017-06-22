Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/21)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-3 with 2 walks in an 8-4 win over the Angels. The Holly Hill native is batting .259 with 13 HR's and 31 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-5 with a double (9), 2 runs scored, an RBI and 2 K's in a 7-5 win over Texas. The Stratford alum is batting .303 with 20 HR's and 47 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in a 2-1 loss to Miami. The Stratford alum is batting .249 with 6 HR's and 27 RBI

AAA

International League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not pitch in a 9-7 loss to Columbus. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 18 K's in 21.1 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - No game. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .235 with 4 HR's and 14 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 13-4 win over Florida. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 4.26 ERA and 14 K's in 12.2 innings.