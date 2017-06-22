TUNE IN NOW: Bond hearing set for man accused in Lowcountry murder; US airport stabbing investigated as terror

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.

1. US Marshals arrest Adams Run man for Lowcountry murder

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Darnell Lamar Eddington of Adams Run was arrested at his home on Penny Creek Road by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Read more.

2. US airport stabbing investigated as terror; Canadian charged

A Canadian man from Tunisia shouted in Arabic before stabbing a police officer in the neck at a Michigan airport, and referenced people being killed overseas during the attack that's now being investigated as an act of terrorism, federal and court officials said. Read more.

3. Events continue in remembrance of Emanuel AME Church shooting victims

Events in remembrance of the victims started on the 15th of this month and will be held through June 30. Read more.

