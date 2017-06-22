Roper St. Francis to bless site of new hospital

Officials will get together to bless the site of a future hospital in Berkeley County Thursday night.

Roper St. Francis started to clear trees for a future Berkeley Hospital at the corner of Hwy 17-A and Hwy 176 in May, according to a news release. A medical office building is expected to be completed in the summer of 2018 while the hospital is expected to open in the fall of 2019.

A "Blessing of the Land" groundbreaking event set for 7 p.m. will feature physicians committed to treating patients at the future hospital, local dignitaries and community members as well as the Cane Bay Choir.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.