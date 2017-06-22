Quantcast

Roper St. Francis to bless site of new hospital - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Roper St. Francis to bless site of new hospital

(Source: Roper St. Francis) (Source: Roper St. Francis)
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Officials will get together to bless the site of a future hospital in Berkeley County Thursday night. 

Roper St. Francis started to clear trees for a future Berkeley Hospital at the corner of Hwy 17-A and Hwy 176 in May, according to a news release. A medical office building is expected to be completed in the summer of 2018 while the hospital is expected to open in the fall of 2019.

A "Blessing of the Land" groundbreaking event set for 7 p.m. will feature physicians committed to treating patients at the future hospital, local dignitaries and community members as well as the Cane Bay Choir. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly