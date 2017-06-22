Grocery store chains announce recall of potato wedges

The parent company of BI-LO and Winn-Dixie stores announced a voluntary recall of potato wedges served in store deli locations.

Southeastern Grocers, which also owns Fresco y Más and Harveys stores, issued the recall because of undeclared allergens found in the product, according to spokesman Joe Caldwell.

The product was sold individually to customers on the deli hotline in all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, he said.

Officials say anyone who purchased the product should return it for a refund or throw it away.

A news release about the recall did not identify which allergens had been undeclared.

The grocer has stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Customers with questions about the recalled product may contact Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll-free at 1-866-946-9349 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

