Colleton Co. deputies investigating potential lead in fatal shooting investigation

With no arrests made yet, deputies are investigating a potential lead in the case of a man found shot dead in front of a home in Walterboro.

According to Lt. Tyger Benton, a man was found lying at the front door of a Deloach Avenue home with an apparent gunshot wound just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Around the same time, a family that stopped at a nearby stop sign on their way home said they heard gunfire, then saw a crowd in front of the shooting scene scatter. An older four-door car, possibly a Cadillac, then took off, according to the witnesses.

A deputy found two bullet holes in the family’s car and took a round into evidence.

On Wednesday, Sheriff R. A. Strickland offered a $2,500 reward to anyone with information leading to the capture of the person(s) responsible for what he called a tragic incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff's Office 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

