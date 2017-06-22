Reward for information increases in unsolved beating death

More money has been added to the reward for information on the beating death of a downtown Charleston man.

Gerald Lee Dilligard's father found the 27-year-old lying on the floor of his Rosemont Street bedroom before 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2016. Officers found blood spatter on the door and wounds to Dilligard's head, neck and left arm.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said he died of blunt-force trauma. It was not clear if an object or weapon was used in the slaying, according to a news release from Crime Stoppers.

Almost a year later and still no arrests, Dilligard's family is adding $1,000 to the reward, bringing the total up to $3,000.

"If you know something about this case, something you saw or heard, such as people running from the residence or a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed, you may have a missing piece of the puzzle," the release states. "Even if you think that the police already have the information, call it in anyways."

Those with tips are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

