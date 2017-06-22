5 Around Town: History tours, heritage festivals and a redfish roundup

Summer is officially here and the Lowcountry kicks off the hot season with a few doses of history, a celebration of heritage, and a new fishing tournament on the Charleston peninsula.

Charleston Carifest

Charleston will celebrate Caribbean heritage and culture with the annual Carifest in downtown.

Charleston Carifest includes activities during the week, leading up to the highlight of Carnival Day on Saturday. The day includes a parade in downtown and a festival in Brittlebank Park.

The Carnival Street Parade starts at 4 p.m. at the Charleston Museum on John Street. The parade travels to King Street, north to Sumter, then east to Hagood before ending at Brittlebank Park. The parade is followed by the Festival in the Park from 5 to 11 p.m. It includes live music, dancing, Caribbean food, colorful costumes and a Caribbean marketplace.

Admission to the festival is $10 and children 12 and younger get in free. For more information, click here.

B-29 Superfortress Tours

The plane that helped bring World War II to an end is on display in the Lowcountry this weekend.

A B-29 Superfortress is parked at Atlantic Aviation as part of the Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour. The plane is open for tours and flights from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ramp access is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 11 to 17, and is free for children 10 and younger.

Flights on the historic plane are also available for purchase. Click here for more details.

Chucktown Redfish Roundup

Anglers will try to catch a redfish worth $1,000 when they cast their lines in a new fishing tournament at Colonial Lake.

The Chucktown Redfish Roundup will be the first saltwater fishing tournament in the U.S. that is open and accessible to everyone. At least 40 redfish will be released into Colonial Lake on Saturday morning. As anglers catch a tagged redfish, the tags will be placed into a raffle jar. A captain's meeting starts at 9:45 a.m. and fishing runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. After the tournament, tags will be drawn to determine winners of the $250, $500 and $1,000 prizes.

Registration is $40 in advance or $50 on site. The first 100 to check-in Saturday get a free tournament t-shirt and $40 in coupons from Dick's Sporting Goods. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Charleston's Paralympic Sports Club, Adaptive Expeditions.

For more information about the tournament, click here.

Blueberry Festival

Blueberries will be picked, sampled and tossed at the annual Blueberry Festival in McClellanville.

Blue Pearl Farms is home to the 7th Annual Lowcountry Blueberry Jam & Blueberry Festival on Sunday. The festival includes live music, food and attempts to break the world record Blueberry Toss. Have a friend toss one and try to catch it in your mouth.

Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 15 and younger. Click here for more information.

Carolina Day

Fort Moultrie will commemorate a pivotal moment in South Carolina history on Saturday.

This weekend marks the 241st anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan's Island. Fort Moultrie will have special presentations during the day Saturday. Carolina Day celebrates the defeat of British forces on June 28, 1776.

Fort Moultrie staff will demonstrate musket drills at 10 and 11 a.m., and 3 pm. South Carolina's top archivist, Dr. Eric Emerson will present a program at 1 p.m. on the British plan to attack Charleston in 1776.

For more information about Fort Moultrie and Carolina Day, click here.

Charleston Natural Hair Expo

The "mane" thing will be the main thing at the Charleston Area Convention Center on Saturday.

The 6th annual Charleston Natural Hair Expo will feature workshops, panel discussions and more to promote natural hair and healthy hair care. The expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. features dozens of vendors. It also features a separate workshop for kids and a fashion show from 11:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Adult tickets for the expo are $15 and are limited. Tickets for the children's workshop are $10. Admission for kids is $5 to the expo only. For more information, click here.

Battery Summer Kickoff

A few days after the official start to summer, the Charleston Battery are throwing a summer kickoff party on Daniel Island.

When the first-place Battery hosts Toronto FC II on Saturday night, the club is offering a family four-pack of tickets for $40. Any additional tickets would be $10 each. In addition to the match on the field, kids can enjoy balloon artists, jump castles, a photo booth, face painting and more. Players will be around after the match for an autograph session and photos with fans.

Gates at MUSC Health Stadium open at 5:30 and the match kicks off at 7 p.m. For more details and to purchase tickets online, click here.

Party at the Point

Party at the Point goes Reggae when The Dubplates hit the state Friday at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina.

The Charleston-based reggae/dancehall band will play from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is $7 and food and drinks are available inside. The event is cash only. Click here for more details.

