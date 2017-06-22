Boeing announces layoffs at North Charleston facility

Boeing announced Thursday they are issuing a "limited number of involuntary layoff notices" in their North Charleston facility.

The aircraft manufacturer did not say how many people would be losing jobs.

"This difficult decision comes after careful consideration and months of work to reduce cost by other means," according to a post on Boeing of South Carolina's Facebook page. "Our competition is relentless, and that has made clear our need as a company to reduce cost to be more competitive."

Boeing has stated they will be offering resources to those affected by the layoff to assist them in finding jobs elsewhere.

