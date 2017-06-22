Man denied bond in Adams Run murder

A judge denied bond Thursday morning for a man accused in a fatal shooting.

Darnell Eddington was arrested by US Marshals at his Adams Run home and charged with the murder Wednesday.

The 30-year-old was wanted in the killing of Kenneth Dent, who was found dead behind a home in May.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw a sawed-off shotgun in Eddington’s hands before the shooting and saw Eddington with blood on his shoes coming from the area where the victim was found.

Eddington threatened the witnesses with harm if they told anyone what they saw or heard, CCSO officials said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.