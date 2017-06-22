Victim in Summerville shooting dies from injuries; police continue search for suspect

The victim of a Summerville shooting has died as officers continue their search for a suspect.

Officials with the Summerville Police Department say a man who was shot early Wednesday morning passed away last night.

Investigators are searching for Raymond Alfonzo Mazyck, Jr., wanted for murder in connection with the shooting.

Mazyck's brother, Darrhyl Lee Mazyck, has already been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Lt. Nick Santana says officers responded to an address on West 2nd North Street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday to find a man suffering a gunshot wound in his home.

That man was send to the hospital in critical condition.

If anyone has an information in regards to this shooting and the location of the suspect, you are asked to call the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

