Charleston leads state in travel-related Zika cases

A new map released by the state health department shows Charleston County with the most reported cases of the Zika virus than any other county in South Carolina.

The map reflects the total number of confirmed Zika cases from April 2016 to June 7, 2017.

Charleston County reports 14 cases, two more than reported by the state health department this past December.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Zika virus has not been detected in mosquitoes as of June 7, and the 61 cases reported in people, are travel related, although one is from contact with a person who had the Zika virus.

Berkeley County had six confirmed cases, and Dorchester County reported four.

A total of 14 counties in the state have seen confirmed

Zika cases.

Counties with more travelers are more likely to have travelers with confirmed Zika infection, according to SCDHEC.

