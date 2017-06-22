BCSO opens substation in Cainhoy, Huger, Wando area

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office opens its second of four substations across the County Thursday evening.

The Cainhoy, Huger, Wando substation located of Recreation Road will serve people in growing developed area.

“I think it’s wonderful,” said Lucy Burfeind, of Cainhoy. “I really do. I really think it’s wonderful.”

“We really needed it,” added Suzanne McConnell, of Cainhoy. “We’ve been sitting out here with nothing really close. This is great for us.”

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the need for a substation in this area was critical because of calls to service and response times.

“Sometimes it can be 10 minutes, sometimes it can be 30 minutes,” Lewis said. “It just varied on where the deputy was at the time they got the call.”

“They’ve gotten here okay, but this is going to be great,” McConnell said.

Now two full-time deputies will operate out of the substation, but for the most part, this is all volunteer based.

Lewis said more than 30 people have signed up to become a volunteer, and have gone through the necessary protocols including background checks and training.

He said this substation is focused on helping the community and curbing some of its issues.

“What I like about it is the criminals will see that we have not just a roaming presence, but a permanent presence now,” he added. “I told the residents, and I promised them I was going to do this, and it’s a part of that community now.”

Burfeind said she was a victim of a car break-in last year.

“I came out one morning and I thought gee, I didn’t leave all this stuff out on the floor of my glove compartment,” she said.

Knowing a substation is right around the corner from her, Burfeind said she feels safer.

“I just think it’s a great additional feature to the community,” she added.

The sheriff said residents can also get services here without making the drives to Moncks Corner. They’ll be able to file and pickup incident reports.

In March the Sheriff’s Office opened its first substation in Cross. Lewis said the next planned substation to open is expected to be in Sangaree. Another substation will be located in the Goose Creek area.

