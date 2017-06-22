Quantcast

Group releases list of '70 Best Places to Work in SC'

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) -

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce released a list Thursday of the 70 Best Places to Work in South Carolina.

Of the 70, 37 are chamber members.

“South Carolina is full of great places to work because our employers across the state understand what it takes to attract and keep good people,” Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ted Pitts said. “Our South Carolina business community is only as good as the companies that are part of it and this list is a strong showing of how many top-notch workplaces there are in the state. The State Chamber is proud to represent many of the companies on this list and we applaud those that have been selected for this year’s award.”

Awards for each of the businesses will presented at an annual banquet on Aug. 3 in Columbia.

The best places to work in South Carolina are (those with an asterisk are chamber members):

Advoco, Inc.
*Abacus Planning Group, Inc.
Accelera Solutions
Advanced Technology International
*BAE Systems, Inc.
*Bauknight Pietras & Stormer, P.A.
*Central Electric Power Cooperative, Inc.
Ceterus
*CF Evans and Company Inc.
*Charleston Water System
*Continental Tire the Americas, LLC
CPI Security
*Denny's
Edward Jones
*Electric Guard Dog, LLC
*Elliott Davis Decosimo
Equiscript, LLC
Experience Columbia SC
*Find Great People, LLC
*First Reliance Bank
Fred Anderson Toyota of Charleston
Fred Anderson Toyota of Columbia
Hawkes Learning
*Hire Dynamics
HudsonMann
*Immedion
in-tech Automotive Engineering
Interim HealthCare of Greenville, Inc
J. Davis Construction
JEAR Logistics
KeyMark Inc.
Kopis
Lash Group, a part of AmerisourceBergen *Lee Distributors
*Life Cycle Engineering
Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company 
*McAngus Goudelock & Courie, LLC
Meeting Street Schools - Meeting Street Academy
*Molina Healthcare of SC
*Mount Pleasant Waterworks
New South Construction Supply
*O'Neal, Inc.
*Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
*Palmetto Technology Group
PhishLabs
Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange
*Quality Business Solutions, Inc.
RealPage - Greenville
*Recruiting Solutions
*Rhythmlink International, LLC
*Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.
*ScanSource, Inc.
*Scott and Company LLC
*SCRA
*Select Health of South Carolina
Sentar
Softdocs
South Carolina Federal Credit Union
*South State Bank
*Southern Diversified Distributors
*SYNNEX Corporation
*Terminix Service, Inc.
*The Brandon Agency
Total Quality Logistics
Travel Nurse across America
*Trehel Corporation
VantagePoint Marketing
*VC3
*Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice, LLC
WYNIT Distribution    

