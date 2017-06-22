Group releases list of '70 Best Places to Work in SC'

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce released a list Thursday of the 70 Best Places to Work in South Carolina.

Of the 70, 37 are chamber members.

“South Carolina is full of great places to work because our employers across the state understand what it takes to attract and keep good people,” Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ted Pitts said. “Our South Carolina business community is only as good as the companies that are part of it and this list is a strong showing of how many top-notch workplaces there are in the state. The State Chamber is proud to represent many of the companies on this list and we applaud those that have been selected for this year’s award.”

Awards for each of the businesses will presented at an annual banquet on Aug. 3 in Columbia.

The best places to work in South Carolina are (those with an asterisk are chamber members):

Advoco, Inc.

*Abacus Planning Group, Inc.

Accelera Solutions

Advanced Technology International

*BAE Systems, Inc.

*Bauknight Pietras & Stormer, P.A.

*Central Electric Power Cooperative, Inc.

Ceterus

*CF Evans and Company Inc.

*Charleston Water System

*Continental Tire the Americas, LLC

CPI Security

*Denny's

Edward Jones

*Electric Guard Dog, LLC

*Elliott Davis Decosimo

Equiscript, LLC

Experience Columbia SC

*Find Great People, LLC

*First Reliance Bank

Fred Anderson Toyota of Charleston

Fred Anderson Toyota of Columbia

Hawkes Learning

*Hire Dynamics

HudsonMann

*Immedion

in-tech Automotive Engineering

Interim HealthCare of Greenville, Inc

J. Davis Construction

JEAR Logistics

KeyMark Inc.

Kopis

Lash Group, a part of AmerisourceBergen *Lee Distributors

*Life Cycle Engineering

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company

*McAngus Goudelock & Courie, LLC

Meeting Street Schools - Meeting Street Academy

*Molina Healthcare of SC

*Mount Pleasant Waterworks

New South Construction Supply

*O'Neal, Inc.

*Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union

*Palmetto Technology Group

PhishLabs

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange

*Quality Business Solutions, Inc.

RealPage - Greenville

*Recruiting Solutions

*Rhythmlink International, LLC

*Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.

*ScanSource, Inc.

*Scott and Company LLC

*SCRA

*Select Health of South Carolina

Sentar

Softdocs

South Carolina Federal Credit Union

*South State Bank

*Southern Diversified Distributors

*SYNNEX Corporation

*Terminix Service, Inc.

*The Brandon Agency

Total Quality Logistics

Travel Nurse across America

*Trehel Corporation

VantagePoint Marketing

*VC3

*Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice, LLC

WYNIT Distribution

