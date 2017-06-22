Charleston businesses go strawless for the summer

Charleston restaurants and bars want you to ‘stop sucking’.More >>
A man is in custody after law enforcement responded to a neighborhood in North Charleston Thursday afternoon.More >>
The victim of a Summerville shooting has died as officers continue their search for a suspect.More >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will open its second of four substations across the County Thursday evening.More >>
A new map released by the state health department shows Charleston County with the most reported cases of the Zika virus than any other county in South Carolina.More >>
