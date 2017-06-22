New hospital coming to Berkeley County gets blessing before construction

"Today is a very special day." - Scott Broome, CEO of the future Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital (Source: Roper St. Francis)

A new hospital coming to Berkeley County got an official blessing before construction.

Roper Saint Francis celebrated the groundbreaking of its next medical facility with a Blessing of the Land Ceremony.

The new hospital will be located on the corner of Highway 17-A and Highway 176. Trees were cleared from the site back in May.

Full construction is expected to be complete in the Fall of 2019.

Hospital officials released the following information:

Roper St. Francis is thrilled to begin the process of constructing a hospital and medical office building on our 90-acre campus at Carnes Crossroads, where Highway 17A and 176 intersect.

Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital is expected to provide 285 jobs. An estimated 215 people will work in the medical facilities during the first year, ramping up to 250 in its second year and 285 by year three.

We are building a medical office building for physicians next to the hospital. As the community continues to expand, so will Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital. We have enough space on our campus to build two more medical office buildings in future years to meet residents’ healthcare needs.

We realize it’s important that our patients access the part of the campus they need, rather than negotiate the entire campus. This is why the campus will look and feel like an outdoor retail center, where you park closest to the place you want to visit. The campus will feature ample natural green space to aid in healing patients.

The site’s main entrance, as well as two additional entrances, will be on Highway 176 and will be supported by a traffic signal. The facility also will be accessible through an entrance from Highway 17-A.

The new Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital is being designed by HDR, the same firm that helped create the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. Roper St. Francis has hired Turner Construction as the project’s construction management firm.

Fast facts about our new Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital and medical office building:

Medical Office Building

An 80,000 square foot, 3-story structure with ample parking, covered patient drop-off, floor to ceiling windows, classrooms on the first floor as well as a host of physician offices.

Construction is expected to finish in summer 2018.

Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital:

Our new 140,000 square ft., 50-bed hospital will provide comprehensive healthcare services including: 24-hour emergency department, cancer care, cardiology, diagnostics, endocrinology, maternity, orthopedics, pulmonology, surgery and therapeutic services

Patient rooms will feature adequate space for families for overnight stays, larger patient restrooms, natural light and views.

First floor: lobby, food services, 24-hour ER, imaging, pharmacy, lab and surgery

Second floor: labor and delivery suites, postpartum rooms

Third floor: medical/surgical beds and ICU.

Hospital construction is expected to be complete in the fall of 2019.

