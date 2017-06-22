Quantcast

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to Charleston apartmen - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to a downtown Charleston apartment complex Thursday night. 

Officers and deputies were seen at the Gadsden Green Homes on Allway Street. 

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and the US Marshals Office are on the scene. 

A helicopter is assisting. 

We've reached out to authorities for more information. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly