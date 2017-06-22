Quantcast

Suspect accused of shooting woman taken into custody after Charl - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Suspect accused of shooting woman taken into custody after Charleston standoff

Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
Lavar Walker Lavar Walker
Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
Picture provided Picture provided
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Investigators say a 29-year-old man accused of shooting a woman in the head has been arrested following a standoff at a Charleston apartment complex Thursday night. 

The North Charleston Police Department say Lavar Walker was taken into custody at a Line Street home in downtown Charleston. 

The US Marshals Office and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to the Gadsden Green Homes for the wanted suspect.

They were seen surrounding a building.

Walker's family also came out to the apartment complex and pleaded for him to turn himself in. 

About 20 minutes later Walker and another individual walked out of the home. 

Residents reported a large police presence in the area around 8:30 p.m. 

Walker's arrest stems from an incident on Tuesday afternoon when officers responded to the 2900 block of Lexington Avenue for a shooting. 

Dispatch officials told officers that a man just shot his girlfriend. 

When the responding officer arrived, he found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly