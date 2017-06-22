Suspect accused of shooting woman taken into custody after Charleston standoff

Investigators say a 29-year-old man accused of shooting a woman in the head has been arrested following a standoff at a Charleston apartment complex Thursday night.

The North Charleston Police Department say Lavar Walker was taken into custody at a Line Street home in downtown Charleston.

The US Marshals Office and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to the Gadsden Green Homes for the wanted suspect.

They were seen surrounding a building.

Walker's family also came out to the apartment complex and pleaded for him to turn himself in.

About 20 minutes later Walker and another individual walked out of the home.

Residents reported a large police presence in the area around 8:30 p.m.

You can see one man walking out with his hands up appearing to surrender himself to law enforcement. Another man walked oht b4 him #chsnews pic.twitter.com/MI2mBDyUYP — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieLive5) June 23, 2017

Walker's arrest stems from an incident on Tuesday afternoon when officers responded to the 2900 block of Lexington Avenue for a shooting.

Dispatch officials told officers that a man just shot his girlfriend.

When the responding officer arrived, he found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

