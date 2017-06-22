Suspect accused of shooting woman taken into custody after Charleston standoff

Investigators say a 29-year-old man accused of shooting a woman in the head has been arrested following a standoff at a Charleston apartment complex Thursday night.

The North Charleston Police Department say Lavar Walker was taken into custody at a Line Street home in downtown Charleston.

The US Marshals Office and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to the Gadsden Green Homes for the wanted suspect.

They were seen surrounding a building.

Two men, one of whom was Walker, eventually walked out and surrendered.

Walker's arrest stems from an incident on Tuesday afternoon when officers responded to the 2900 block of Lexington Avenue for a shooting.

Dispatch officials told officers that a man just shot his girlfriend.

When the responding officer arrived, he found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

