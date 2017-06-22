Police investigating after one shot in N. Charleston

Police are investigating after one person was shot in North Charleston Thursday night.

Authorities say shortly before 7 p.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Mott Avenue and found a victim inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was then transported to MUSC.

NCPD officials say the victim was conscious and alert, but would not provide any suspect information to the officers.

