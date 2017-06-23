Quantcast

USC product Thornwell headed to L.A. Clippers

By Chris Obarski, Sports Anchor
Former USC Gamecock standout Sindarius Thornwell is headed to the Los Angeles Clippers after he was drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft late Thursday night.

The reigning SEC player of the year was selected 48th overall in a pick the Clippers bought from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Fellow Gamecock product P.J. Dozier was not selected in the draft.

