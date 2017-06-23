Clemson standout Blossomgame drafted by San Antonio

Quantcast

By Chris Obarski, Sports Anchor
Courtesy: Clemson Athletics

Former Clemson Tiger Jaron Blossomgame was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Blossomgame was the second to last player selected in the draft. He was picked 59th overall.

The small forward averaged more than 17 points per game in his final two seasons at Clemson.

