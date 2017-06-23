Clemson standout Blossomgame drafted by San Antonio

Former Clemson Tiger Jaron Blossomgame was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the NBA Draft.
Blossomgame was the second to last player selected in the draft. He was picked 59th overall.
The small forward averaged more than 17 points per game in his final two seasons at Clemson.
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.