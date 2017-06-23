Quantcast

Lights out for more than 3,500 after car crashes into utility pole

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

More 3,500 SCE&G customers from Folly Beach to Walterboro are affected by an early-morning power outage.

The outage was caused by a car crashing into a utility pole on Folly Road, near Harris Teeter, Patrick Fylnn with SCE&G confirms. One lane is closed on Folly at Needlegrass as authorities respond. 

Crews will have to replace the pole, SCE&G says, which may take a couple of hours. 

