Power restored for more than 3,500 after car crashes into utility pole

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole. 

SCE&G confirms an outage on Folly Beach was caused by a car crashing into a utility pole on Folly Road, near Harris Teeter. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. 

Lanes were closed on Folly Road at Needlegrass as authorities responded. At 6:30 a.m., one lane was still closed. 

Power was restored shortly after 5:30 a.m. after crews replaced the pole. 

