Power restored for more than 3,500 after car crashes into utility pole

The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.

SCE&G confirms an outage on Folly Beach was caused by a car crashing into a utility pole on Folly Road, near Harris Teeter. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m.

Lanes were closed on Folly Road at Needlegrass as authorities responded. At 6:30 a.m., one lane was still closed.

Power was restored shortly after 5:30 a.m. after crews replaced the pole.

