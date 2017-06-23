Deputies: 27 of 28 suspects arrested after 2-year Berkeley Co. investigation

U.S. Attorney Beth Drake speaks at a Friday news conference as Berkeley Co. Sheriff Duane Lewis, left, looks on. (Source: Live 5)

A two-year investigation that targeted 28 suspects led to the arrests of all but one of them, the recovery of weapons and multiple drug charges.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says 27 people have been arrested on numerous violations in a sweep in Goose Creek.

Lewis says after Thursday night's arrests, residents have seen a change and are breathing a little easier.

The remaining suspect, Rico Reid, who Lewis described as a "big target," remains at large, U.S. Attorney Beth Drake said. Reid is wanted for distribution of heroin and other charges, she said.

"Law enforcement in South Carolina is getting the job done," U.S. Attorney Beth Drake said. She said agencies are working together on a common mission.

Drake said authorities targeted repeat offenders in the sweep.

Lewis said the operation launched after authorities received complaints from the Howe Hall and Rutt Road areas. Federal authorities were brought in, he said, to get stiffer sentences.

Undercover cops made drug buys and "it paid off," Lewis said.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Special Agent C.J. Hyman said the core mission was to combat violent crime and called the sweep an "extremely dangerous assignment."

Lewis said in one instance, a suspect threw a Molotov cocktail at a deputy, which set a building on fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.