Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/22)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a run scored and an RBI in a 10-5 loss to the Angels. The Holly Hill native is batting .259 with 13 HR's and 32 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-3 with a walk in an 11-4 loss to Texas. The Stratford alum is batting .303 with 20 HR's and 47 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .249 with 6 HR's and 27 RBI

AAA

International League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Game PPD. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 18 K's in 21.1 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-3 with an RBI and a K in a 5-2 loss to Birmingham. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .236 with 4 HR's and 15 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 6-1 win over Dunedin. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 4.26 ERA and 14 K's in 12.2 innings.