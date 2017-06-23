Battalion Chief: Reported fire in Mount Pleasant was false alarm

A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says.More >>
The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.More >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office plans to announce the results of a multi-year investigation Friday.More >>
A judge denied bond Thursday morning for a man accused in a fatal shooting.More >>
Investigators say a 29-year-old man accused of shooting a woman in the head has been arrested following a standoff at a Charleston apartment complex Thursday night.More >>
