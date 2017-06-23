Quantcast

Battalion Chief: Reported fire in Mount Pleasant was false alarm

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says. 

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called to the 900 block of McIver Street at 8:37 a.m. Battalion Chief Craig Oliverius said they responded, but found nothing. 

