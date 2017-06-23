JetBlue reaches final destination after emergency landing in Charleston

The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.More >>
The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.More >>
A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says.More >>
A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says.More >>
Charleston County deputies are currently working a collision with injuries in Hollywood. Highway 162 near Dixie Plantation Road is shut down due to a single-car collision with serious injuries, deputies say.More >>
Charleston County deputies are currently working a collision with injuries in Hollywood. Highway 162 near Dixie Plantation Road is shut down due to a single-car collision with serious injuries, deputies say.More >>
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that eight subjects have been arrested in Orangeburg County on various drug distribution charges by a unit made up of county, state, and federal agents.More >>
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that eight subjects have been arrested in Orangeburg County on various drug distribution charges by a unit made up of county, state, and federal agents.More >>
A two-year investigation that targeted 28 suspects led to the arrests of all but one of them, the recovery of weapons and multiple drug charges.More >>
A two-year investigation that targeted 28 suspects led to the arrests of all but one of them, the recovery of weapons and multiple drug charges.More >>