JetBlue sending new plane for passengers stranded in Charleston by emergency landing

JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.

The alternate plane is expected to depart Charleston at 4:30 p.m., approximately six hours after an emergency landing Friday morning, a JetBlue spokesman confirmed.

Friday morning's flight was bound for Fort Lauderdale, Florida from White Plains, New York, when a report of smoke in the cockpit came in, Charleston County Aviation Authority spokesperson Charlene Gunnels said.

There were 97 people aboard the plane and they have all been safely evacuated from the aircraft she said.

A JetBlue corporate spokesperson said the plane landed safely at 10:30 a.m. and said there were no injuries reported among passengers or crew.

A passenger said everyone remained calm throughout the whole situation. He said he felt like the air conditioning had gone out, then said the pilot came over the speaker to announce they would be making an emergency landing.

Passengers have been taken to the terminal where they are waiting for their luggage. The passenger said he was told it could be a few hours before they leave the airport.

Photos show emergency slides were deployed in the evacuation.

