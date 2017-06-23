Plane makes emergency landing at Charleston International Airport

An airplane has made an emergency landing at the Charleston International Airport, officials have confirmed.

The flight was bound for Fort Lauderdale, Florida from White Plains, New York, when a report of smoke in the cockpit came in, Charleston County Aviation Authority spokesperson Charlene Gunnels said.

There were 97 people aboard the plane and they have all been safely evacuated from the aircraft she said.

Photos show emergency slides were deployed in the evacuation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

