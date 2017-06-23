Quantcast

Car chase in North Charleston ends with crash into home - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Car chase in North Charleston ends with crash into home

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston Police officers were involved in a brief car chase following an attempted traffic stop, North Charleston Police Department spokesperson Spencer Pryor confirms.

The chase reportedly started on Rebecca Street and ended when the suspect crashed into a home on the 2000 block of Van Buren Avenue, where the suspect has been arrested.

No injuries have been reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly